Ixcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,628.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 89.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,188,105 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

