Ixcoin Price Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,188,301 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

