Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Jabil worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 234.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $13,187,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.