Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 119,056 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

