Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,535 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

KEY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

