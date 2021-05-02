Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 166,223 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 166,223 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 24.98% of ConocoPhillips worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

