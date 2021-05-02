Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 120,450 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $92.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

