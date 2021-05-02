Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,550 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,691,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.