Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

