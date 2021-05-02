Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

