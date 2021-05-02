Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 40,944 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 556,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 45.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 152.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.