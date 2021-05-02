Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.