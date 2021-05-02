Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.