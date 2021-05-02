Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

