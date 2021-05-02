Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.