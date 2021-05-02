Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,275.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.