Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.39 and a 200-day moving average of $413.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

