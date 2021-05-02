Janney Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

