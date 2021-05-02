Janney Capital Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

