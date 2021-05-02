Janney Capital Management LLC Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,501 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.