Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,968.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $600.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.