Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2,042.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,132 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $22.70 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

