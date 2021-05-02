Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

