Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.