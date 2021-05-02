Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.