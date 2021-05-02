Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.