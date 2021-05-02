Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,543 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

