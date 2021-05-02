Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 441,305 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,305 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 3.36% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

