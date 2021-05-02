Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

