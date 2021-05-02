Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,718 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

