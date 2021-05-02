Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 20,841 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

