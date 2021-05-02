Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 29,948 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 473,934 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $26.08 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

