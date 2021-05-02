Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

