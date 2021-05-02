Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

