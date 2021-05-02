Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

