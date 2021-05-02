Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,566 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of WestRock worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 47,680 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

