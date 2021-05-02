Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 664,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.4% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 524,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

