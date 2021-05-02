Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

