Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $10.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.