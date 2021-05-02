Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 576,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 62,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

