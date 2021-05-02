Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

