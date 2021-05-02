Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 546,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $373,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

