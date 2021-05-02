Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

