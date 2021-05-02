Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

