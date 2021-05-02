Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.97. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

