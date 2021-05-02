Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,441 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

