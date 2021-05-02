Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 25,825 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $67,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in CVS Health by 19.5% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

