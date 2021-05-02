Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 33,307 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $90,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.43 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.