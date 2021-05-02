Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $70,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

