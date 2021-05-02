Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

